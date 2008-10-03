Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Pay Bills Quickly To Manage A Two-Week Pay Schedule

Personal finance blogger Trent Hamm used to have one of those jobs that paid every two weeks, and he found himself treating the occasional "third check of the month" as a bonus. Looking back, he recommends anyone with similarly non-rigorous discipline to treat those paydays like a trigger:

I adopted a routine of paying the bills every other Monday like clockwork. I'd collect all the bills in a consistent spot as they came in, then I'd sit down on bill paying day and go through them, knocking all of them out. If I had more bills than cash, then I tapped my emergency fund a bit, but with the further tactics below, it wasn't long before that wasn't a problem.

To our paid-every-other readers: What tactics or routines did you adopt to avoid having your paychecks be spent upon arrival? Photo by RichieC.

Personal Finance Management on a Biweekly Pay Schedule [The Simple Dollar]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles