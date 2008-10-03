Pay Bills Quickly To Manage A Two-Week Pay Schedule

Personal finance blogger Trent Hamm used to have one of those jobs that paid every two weeks, and he found himself treating the occasional "third check of the month" as a bonus. Looking back, he recommends anyone with similarly non-rigorous discipline to treat those paydays like a trigger:
I adopted a routine of paying the bills every other Monday like clockwork. I'd collect all the bills in a consistent spot as they came in, then I'd sit down on bill paying day and go through them, knocking all of them out. If I had more bills than cash, then I tapped my emergency fund a bit, but with the further tactics below, it wasn't long before that wasn't a problem.
To our paid-every-other readers: What tactics or routines did you adopt to avoid having your paychecks be spent upon arrival? Photo by RichieC.
