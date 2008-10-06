Paper Case Bookmarklet Makes Auto-Filled CD/DVD Cases



The Liquid Mongoose site has a neat bookmarklet tool that creates fold-able cases for audio CDs or movie DVDs from AOL Music or Netflix DVD pages. Simply copy the bookmarklet to your bookmarks, head to a relevant AOL Music or Netflix page, and click the bookmark. The page is now formatted for printing a case with cover art, track details, and other information. The bookmarklet works with Firefox and Internet Explorer 7, but didn't play nice with Google Chrome on testing. Check the video above for help folding the non-outlined results. Looking for a manual-entry solution for your custom mixes? Try the Paper CD Case site.