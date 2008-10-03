OurExplorer Finds Tour Guides For Your Trips

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

While part of the joy of travel is discovering new cultures at your own pace, sometimes there's not enough time to get to know an area before you have to move on, and a little expert assistance can pay off. OurExplorer offers a search engine to locate tour guides in 91 countries, letting you search on criteria such as location, rates charged and languages spoken. The interface is a little fiddly (testimonials are in PDF form, which seems odd), but if you're trying to hunt down tour guides for that round-the-world trip, it's one to add to the bookmarks list. OurExplorer

  • JJ Guest

    "discovering new cultures at your own pace" this is very true and a great way to travel. Good source, this tour guide site. :)

