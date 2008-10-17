Orphans Remover Finds And Deletes Invalid Shortcuts

Windows only: Free utility Orphans Remover scans the places on your system where shortcuts to uninstalled programs and deleted files tend to accumulate and gives you a single button to wipe them all away. It's a pretty straight-forward affair—check the locations you want the app to scan, and browse to add any directories not covered in the basic options. A scan of my 80 GB hard drive took less than 15 seconds, and the results seemed valid and safe to delete. As with any find-and-delete tool, you'll want to review the list carefully, but Orphans Remover seems to know what an invalid pointer looks like. Orphans Remover is a free download for Windows systems only.
