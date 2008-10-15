Orbitfiles Holds 6 GB Online For Storing, Sharing, Or Selling

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Online storage service Orbitfiles gives you a pretty impressive 6 GB of online storage space (with a 50 MB per file limit), and offers unlimited storage for $5/month. What's somewhat unique about Orbitfiles is that it makes it easy to share files publicly, giving you a public landing page for them, and tools for embedding them in blogs or web sites. What's more, if you're a creative or entrepreneurial type, you can sell files through Orbitfiles' interface, giving up only a two percent commission. Windows users also get a dedicated download client, Hercules, that makes the upload process a bit smoother. Orbitfiles is a free service, requires a sign-up (with an annoying request for a full name) to use.

