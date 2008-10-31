Optus this week launched an IOU feature on its prepaid mobile plans, in effect giving you emergency access if your credit runs out and you can't find somewhere to top it up (or you're waiting until pay day). Text IOU to 468 and you get $3 of credit, which is automatically deducted from the value of your next top-up. That could potentially be helpful, but note the fine print: you need to top up within three days or you'll lose the value of the credit, while still being charged for it. Also, you can't use the option until your balance dips below $1.50. Rates remain the same as your existing plan, so if you really do need that $3 to survive until Friday, spend it on texts for maximum value. Optus IOU
Optus IOU Is Tempting (But Read The Fine Print)
Comments
Wait ...let me get my head around this.. So does that mean if your on Optus $2 day prepaid plan.. Gettjng IOU credit also means ur paying $1 interest?
1. Rollover at midnight requires $2
2. The $1 is unused.. Lost, will expire
3. When you top up, $3 is deducted..
Your paying back the $1 you didn't /couldn't use on the $2 day plan. Optus gains $1 everytime you use their Iou feature.. If you're in the $2 day plan..
And times that by 1000's of Aussies who use this feature daily...
Interesting .....
Wow, thanks for informing us about the fine print, I ran out of credit and really need it today but am unable to go out & buy and was going to IOU until I could get some, but seeing this I don't think I will thanks again!