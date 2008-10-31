Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Optus IOU Is Tempting (But Read The Fine Print)

EmptyPockets.jpg Optus this week launched an IOU feature on its prepaid mobile plans, in effect giving you emergency access if your credit runs out and you can't find somewhere to top it up (or you're waiting until pay day). Text IOU to 468 and you get $3 of credit, which is automatically deducted from the value of your next top-up. That could potentially be helpful, but note the fine print: you need to top up within three days or you'll lose the value of the credit, while still being charged for it. Also, you can't use the option until your balance dips below $1.50. Rates remain the same as your existing plan, so if you really do need that $3 to survive until Friday, spend it on texts for maximum value. Optus IOU

Comments

  • Nikki Guest

    Wow, thanks for informing us about the fine print, I ran out of credit and really need it today but am unable to go out & buy and was going to IOU until I could get some, but seeing this I don't think I will thanks again!

    0
  • Mr Mischief Guest

    Oh! big deal about the fine print. I think its a good idea.

    0
  • yuna Guest

    Woww, Thanks
    I was actually about to go on optus website and get the number to text.
    Good thing this website was right below it.
    Thanks again. you saved my $27 xD

    0
  • Jesus Guest

    They take away $3 from the $3 you get in advance. It's a brilliant idea and much cheaper then the 1800momdad service so gtfo

    0
  • cancan Guest

    this is bullshit

    0
  • quorra Guest

    Ahh okay, thanks for posting this! I never read the fine print lol.

    0
  • kk Guest

    sooooo fairs fair you spend $3 they take away $3 plus if you were in an emergency and you make an emergency call it would probably be spent but thanks anyway for the fine print i will be aware

    0
  • Ben Guest

    Whats do illusive about the fine print? The most you stand to lose is $3 but obviously it's going to be less because your using the loaned ammount to make a call... If you don't spend $1 a day on your mobile my guess is you don't need one!

    0
  • Hang on a sec Guest

    Wait ...let me get my head around this.. So does that mean if your on Optus $2 day prepaid plan.. Gettjng IOU credit also means ur paying $1 interest?

    1. Rollover at midnight requires $2
    2. The $1 is unused.. Lost, will expire
    3. When you top up, $3 is deducted..
    Your paying back the $1 you didn't /couldn't use on the $2 day plan. Optus gains $1 everytime you use their Iou feature.. If you're in the $2 day plan..
    And times that by 1000's of Aussies who use this feature daily...

    Interesting .....

    0
    • jjon Guest

      uhm, no on 2 dollar days they only give you $2, and you only owe $2.

      0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles