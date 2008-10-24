If someone sends you an MMS in order to share a photo and your phone can't handle the MMS format (either because it's too old or because it's an iPhone), then most carriers will make the image available via the Internet, sending you a text message with access instructions. However, a recent systems upgrade at Optus means that in the future, Optus customers won't have that legacy option: the MMS will simply disappear into the ether. The annoying part? The sender will still get charged for trying to send any pictures, even if they're not received. A workaround if you know the recipient's phone is email-enabled is to send the shot as an attachment, but the whole issue underscores the importance of not just blithely sending out a picture from your phone.
Optus Dumps MMS Notifications, Online Storage
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
*sigh*
Why should the customer be charged for a service that isn't fulfilled?
They paid for the phone and trusted the technology to work. The telcos should be working together with the phone manufacturers to ensure things work.