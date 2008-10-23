Optimise Your Browser Homepage With 43Marks

43Marks is yet another customisable start page ala iGoogle or Netvibes which includes a prominent search box for Google or Yahoo, category buckets for favourite bookmarks, and boxes to display a handful of RSS feeds. What it doesn't have is the variety of features and widgets iGoogle or My Yahoo offers, but it's just as free with registration—and you don't have to sign in to see your page once it's set up. Of course, that means if someone knows your username, they can check out your homepage, too—so much for adding a "Porn" category. Thanks, SristiCaban!