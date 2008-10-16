On Plane Phone Calls And Internet Get One Step Closer

Suzanne Tindal at ZDNet reports that the Australian Communications and Media Authority has approved the use of specific mobile phone jammers on planes, which makes it possible for airlines to offer onboard mobile phone call, SMS and data services. The prohibition on using phones on flights is because a phone that fails to detect a nearby tower keeps boosting its output as it attempts to connect, which is where potential interference occurs. Using a jammer stops that while making it possible to connect to a paid on-board service. Are you looking forward to on-plane connectivity — or dreading it?