NSW State Library Adds Rare Australian Image Archive To Flickr

StateLibrary.jpg Large swathes of Flickr are filled with this week's uploads of last week's party, so it's great to see rarer public photo archives also becoming available on the service. The NSW State Library has launched its own Flickr stream featuring photos of historical firsts such as the opening of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and early transport and technology developments. The initial 100 images will be supplemented with others in the future.

Comments

  • gtarone Guest

    Is there a link to the flicker page?

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    Sorry, HTML coding bork -- fixed now.

    0
  • Christian Guest

    I still cant see it :(

    0
  • Yurk Yurk Guest

    For those who'd like a link:

    http://www.flickr.com/photos/statelibraryofnsw/

    0
  • Random Guest

    I can't see any link still, so I found my own.

    http://flickr.com/photos/statelibraryofnsw/

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    Sorry all, having a shocker -- thanks to everyone for adding the link!

    0
  • Christian Guest

    No issue Angus. Especially if you're in Sydney and slowly melting as I am.

    0

