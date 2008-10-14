Norton User Account Control Makes UAC Less Annoying

Windows Vista only: Free utility Norton User Account Control replaces Vista's default UAC with a more user-friendly and more secure UAC. The administrator password-prompting User Account Control quickly annoyed most Windows users when they made the upgrade to Vista—so much so that many of you preferdisabling it altogether to actually taking advantage of the enhanced security. Microsoft has responded, saying UAC will be less maddening in Windows 7, but that's not of much help for current Vista users. Norton UAC promises less duplicate UAC alerts, a simple Don't ask me again option, and more details so you have a better understanding of what's actually causing the UAC prompt. How novel! After you install it, Norton UAC automatically replaces the default UAC whenever a UAC prompt would normally appear. Norton UAC is a free beta download, requires Windows Vista.