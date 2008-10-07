The US presidential election is attracting a lot of attention for the role that technology is playing in the campaign, but the most interesting approach I've encountered recently comes from a lot closer to home: New Zealand. As Google's official blog points out, Helen Clark and John Keys (the two contenders for the PM's job in the forthcoming New Zealand election) will take questions submitted on video via YouTube and answer them as part of the televised debate on October 14. That certainly beats selling yourself via Facebook then banning your staff from using it.
New Zealand Leads The Globe In Tech Politics
See, we aren't so backward across the ditch.