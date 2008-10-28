Stuck as I am in a minor European airport right now, this seems like a particularly appealing story: researchers at Deakin University in Melbourne are working on a simulation system that makes it easier for airports to plan their security systems and handle new changes in baggage rules. Anything that can reduce the amount of time you spend queuing to get through security is welcome, though some improvements don't need software. For instance, why does Sydney's T3 terminal insist on putting the tables where you unpack your laptop so far away from the security scanners, unlike every other airport in the civilised world?
New Software Could Speed Airport Security Queues
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink