New Software Could Speed Airport Security Queues

Stuck as I am in a minor European airport right now, this seems like a particularly appealing story: researchers at Deakin University in Melbourne are working on a simulation system that makes it easier for airports to plan their security systems and handle new changes in baggage rules. Anything that can reduce the amount of time you spend queuing to get through security is welcome, though some improvements don't need software. For instance, why does Sydney's T3 terminal insist on putting the tables where you unpack your laptop so far away from the security scanners, unlike every other airport in the civilised world?