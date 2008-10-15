New MacBooks Stronger, Drop Mouse Buttons, Add Multi-Touch

Apple's MacBook event has just come to an end, leaving Apple enthusiasts with a handful of—surprise!—new MacBooks. The updates hit all three models (the MacBook, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air) and boast improved hardware across the board, a glass trackpad that's gone buttonless, and built-in support for multi-touch gestures. Despite the updates to the standard MacBook (including a new aluminium case design), Apple's keeping the old plastic MacBook around. The event also brought one hardware announcement unrelated to MacBooks in the form of a new 24" Apple Cinema Display. Keep reading for a more pics and a rundown of the announcements we're most interested in.

Multi-Touch Gestures

It's clear the multi-touch is going to play an important role in the future of computers, so it's really interesting to see what direction Apple is taking with their multi-touch trackpads. Here's the way multi-touch has been set out to work on the new MacBooks:

Two-finger gesture: Pinch and rotate for zooming and panning

Pinch and rotate for zooming and panning Three-finger gesture: Swiping between photos

Swiping between photos Four-finger gesture: Expose and app switching

I'm sure the functionality will actually extend beyond these options depending on the context and given time, but it's a great start.

New Display with Built-in Charger for MacBooks

There's no question that the new Cinema Display is gorgeous, and thank god they've finally added iSight and built-in speakers, but the most innovative feature in the new displays is probably the inclusion of a MagSafe connector for charging your laptop while it's plugged into or sitting next to the display.

Huge thanks to Gizmodo for the photos and the excellent live-blog.