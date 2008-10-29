New French Science Experiment To Dwarf Old French Science Experiment

The Large Hadron Collider may be out of commission until April due to a helium link problem, but that doesn't mean the French have pulled the plug on all oversized international science experiments. A $8.8 million experimental thermonuclear reactor is currently being built in the south of France, in an attempt to solve the world's ever-increasing energy turmoils. Said to dwarf the LHC, the project has been funded by seven of the world's largest economies, including the EU and US, and will look into such issues as desalinisation, recycling and the long term viability of fusion as a source of power.

Is this new experiment doomed to the same fate as the LHC? This month's issue of tech mag Popular Science (on sale today) takes a closer look at the ground-breaking experiment and it's attempts to make fusion reality.

[Popular Science]

