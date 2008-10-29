Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

New French Science Experiment To Dwarf Old French Science Experiment

Pop-Sci.jpgThe Large Hadron Collider may be out of commission until April due to a helium link problem, but that doesn't mean the French have pulled the plug on all oversized international science experiments. A $8.8 million experimental thermonuclear reactor is currently being built in the south of France, in an attempt to solve the world's ever-increasing energy turmoils. Said to dwarf the LHC, the project has been funded by seven of the world's largest economies, including the EU and US, and will look into such issues as desalinisation, recycling and the long term viability of fusion as a source of power.

Is this new experiment doomed to the same fate as the LHC? This month's issue of tech mag Popular Science (on sale today) takes a closer look at the ground-breaking experiment and it's attempts to make fusion reality.

Press release after the jump.

PRESS RELEASE: POPULAR SCIENCE NOVEMBER ISSUE

Bigger than the Large Hadron Collider? You'd better believe it!

Still looking for that definitive guide to what's new and what's next? Popular Science, Australia's most exciting new magazine in technology and science, is back to deliver a glimpse into the future of our everyday lives.

Following its successful launch in September, the second issue of Popular Science covers the hot issues on everyone's minds: hybrid vehicles that'll help save the environment, a behind-the-scenes view of GM Holden's much anticipated Volt and, in case you're a sceptic of hybrids, a working electric car built from scratch in South Australia that hits 100km/h in under 10 seconds.

Also featured is an international science experiment that'll dwarf the Large Hadron Collider (which didn't end up creating the black hole everyone feared). Fusion energy could solve many of the world's problems including desalination and recycling, not to mention our growing energy needs. You may have seen or heard about it in films like Spider-Man 2, but the $8.8 billion reactor being built in the south of France is going to turn it into a reality.

With the very latest in consumer tech (phones, cameras, TVs, power tools, sporting gear and more), Popular Science will also be offering its readers the chance to win over $3,000 in prizes, including a Blu-ray makeover package and the new Spore expansion pack as part of its attractive subscriptions offer. Popular Science is even extending an invitation to its readers to become part of its photographic community by putting a snazzy new camera lens up for grabs!

Popular Science, Australia's guide to what's new and what's next, is available monthly for only $8.95 and goes on sale nationally tomorrow.

[Popular Science]

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

  • Dave E Guest

    Wait -- isn't the LHC Swiss, not French?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles