New eBay Search Fails To Hit The Mark

eBay's introduction of a new search system with extra features on the Australian site hasn't gone too smoothly, with the eBay discussion forums attracting complaints about the new system. The biggest issues? Speed (which eBay has promised will improve in the next fortnight), confusion over the impact of daylight savings time, and inability to accurately pinpoint the location of items. While you're supposed to be able to opt out of the new search, some users have also had problems with that, particularly under Firefox. How have you find the new system? Share your experiences in the comment.

eBay Round Table