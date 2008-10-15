MyThings, a free purchase-tracking web site, lets you manually enter or simply forward emailed receipts to build a list of gadgets and products you own. Once they're there, you can pull up manuals and warranties, see customer reviews and troubleshooting stories, quickly set them up for an eBay sale or charity donation, and even report it stolen. There's a fair amount of "suggested" advertising and services at the site's perimeters, but it's mostly geared toward organisation and product help—especially with a handy "export list" function. MyThings is a free service, requires an email sign-up to use.
MyThings Keeps Your Gear Organised
