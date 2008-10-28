MySpeed Adjusts Online Video Playback Speed

Windows only: Save time watching lectures and presentations posted to YouTube at twice the speed or waste time watching sports highlights in slow-motion with MySpeed. Simply download and install the plug-in, and MySpeed's slider control will appear on video players across the web. In fact, it worked with every Flash video player I threw at it, including at Howcast — where the slow-mo feature could help you navigate any tricky bits in a demonstration. Though I warn you, slowing down videos can make the audio break up and sound grating. MySpeed's creator, Enounce, also offers tools for speeding up and slowing down RealPlayer and Windows Media videos. MySpeed is a free beta download for Windows only. Thanks, HeatherAnt!