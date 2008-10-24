Multi-Timer Counts Down To More Than One Event



Windows only: Timers are a useful productivity booster and we've shared more than a few of our favourites over the years, both physical and digital. But most of the timers we've featured only support one timer at a time, which means you either have to run multiple instances or juggle your timer-related tasks for several things at once. Enter Multi-Timer: a simple, straightforward (and admittedly a bit ugly) timer app that can run up to sixteen timers simultaneously. You can count up or down and have a message pop up with a sound reminder at the end of the count down. Currently I'm using Multi-Timer to remind me when my tea is done steeping, potty breaks for my currently-being-potty-trained-toddler, minor stretch breaks while working, and major breaks once an hour. If you know of other applications that allow for multiple timers, share below in the comments I'd love to have more to play with! Multi-Timer is a free download for Windows only.