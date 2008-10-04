MRU-Blaster Clears Out Recently Used Lists All Over Your Computer

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Free application MRU-Blaster detects and cleans Most Recently Used (MRU) lists from every corner of your computer. Most of these lists are stored in your Windows registry, which means it's not easy for someone concerned with his privacy to hunt them down. MRU-Blaster makes it easy: Just hit Scan, then Clean Now. As the gHacks post points out, the app still finds and cleans a significant number of MRUs even after running the very popular CCleaner, which might make it worth an installation in conjunction with CCleaner. You can also set the app to run on a schedule or every time you start up your computer. MRU-Blaster is freeware, Windows only. If you give it a try on your system, let's hear what kind of results you had in the comments.

  • Anon Parody Guest

    Meh, Ubuntu can do this with 4 clicks as soon as you install it.

  • Tom - StandOutBlogger.com Guest

    nice. I will definately head over and download a copy. I just downloaded ccleaner, so it will be good to get this one in conjunction.

