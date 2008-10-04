Windows only: Free application MRU-Blaster detects and cleans Most Recently Used (MRU) lists from every corner of your computer. Most of these lists are stored in your Windows registry, which means it's not easy for someone concerned with his privacy to hunt them down. MRU-Blaster makes it easy: Just hit Scan, then Clean Now. As the gHacks post points out, the app still finds and cleans a significant number of MRUs even after running the very popular CCleaner, which might make it worth an installation in conjunction with CCleaner. You can also set the app to run on a schedule or every time you start up your computer. MRU-Blaster is freeware, Windows only. If you give it a try on your system, let's hear what kind of results you had in the comments.
MRU-Blaster Clears Out Recently Used Lists All Over Your Computer
Comments
Meh, Ubuntu can do this with 4 clicks as soon as you install it.