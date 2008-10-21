Mozo Compares Finance Options From Australian Providers

Several Lifehacker readers have written in recently asking if there's any useful local webapps for comparing interest rates and credit cards, so the arrival of Mozo is likely to be greeted with some enthusiasm. The site lets you compare offers on home and personal loans, savings accounts and credit cards, offering a 'top 5' list in each category and then allowing you to find options that best match your own requirements. Registration is optional, but allows you to save your list of offers and other details for faster searching. Research commissioned by Mozo to coincide with this week's launch of the site suggests that Australians are increasingly disillusioned by the major banks. The top 5 rated banks for overall service and product range were Bendigo Bank, Members Equity, Bank of Queensland, Suncorp and BankWest. That ratings information, based on a survey of 3,000 people, is incorporated into the site, and you can offer your own opinion to be added to the overall scores. Give Mozo a spin and let us know of any good deals (or glitches) you find in the comments.