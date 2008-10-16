Mozilla Firefox 3.1 Beta Portable Edition Released

Windows only: Give the new Firefox 3.1 beta a test drive without compromising your stable 3.0 installation with the portable version. The speedy folks at PortableApps.com are now offering Firefox 3.1 Beta 1 as a standalone application you can run from a self-contained folder on your desktop or your USB drive. Check out what's new in Firefox 3.1 here; the portable version is a free download for Windows only .
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink