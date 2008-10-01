MouseJail Keeps Your Cursor On The Right Screen

Windows only: There aren't many computer games that support dual monitors; the vast majority simply fail to acknowledge there might be two, three, or more monitors attached to a computer. In the best case scenario the cursor can leave the primary screen and you simply have to scoot it back into the main screen. In the worst case scenario games will crash or exit play suddenly when the cursor ends up outside the window of play. MouseJail is a tiny (3k!) application that will effectively jail your mouse cursor to the primary screen while the game is in session, ensuring you won't have to hunt for it on other unused screens or risk crashing your game. MouseJail is a free download for Windows only. Photo by annia316.