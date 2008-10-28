Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Money Manager Ex Helps You Track Your Cash


Windows and Linux only: Money Manager Ex is a an open source, cross platform alternative to commercial software like Microsoft Money or Quicken. While it isn't as flashy as some of the commercial software on the market, it is robust and feature-packed for being small and portable. Money Manager Ex has the basics covered like managing multiple checking, savings, credit card, and loan accounts. You can generate a variety of reports to see how your expenses stack up against your income, the gain versus loss in your investments, and upcoming bills and expenses. Money Manager Ex includes a budget manager which, while sorely lacking the ability to make new entries in the budget, has dozens of existing entries which should cover most situations. Money Manager Ex is a free download for Windows and Linux only. Thanks, VaraHuman>!

Money Manager Ex [CodeLathe]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles