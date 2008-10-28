Money Manager Ex Helps You Track Your Cash



Windows and Linux only: Money Manager Ex is a an open source, cross platform alternative to commercial software like Microsoft Money or Quicken. While it isn't as flashy as some of the commercial software on the market, it is robust and feature-packed for being small and portable. Money Manager Ex has the basics covered like managing multiple checking, savings, credit card, and loan accounts. You can generate a variety of reports to see how your expenses stack up against your income, the gain versus loss in your investments, and upcoming bills and expenses. Money Manager Ex includes a budget manager which, while sorely lacking the ability to make new entries in the budget, has dozens of existing entries which should cover most situations. Money Manager Ex is a free download for Windows and Linux only. Thanks, VaraHuman>!