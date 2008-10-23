MirrorEffect.net Does Reflections For Photoshop Dummies

Free web photo utility MirrorEffect.net does pretty much what you'd guess. Find an image with a clean background, or at least cropped to single out the object, choose where you want the reflection, and tell the app if you want a scaled effect to look like light bending. You can also choose to have the reflection be transparent, but there's no sliding scaler for that effect, unfortunately. Upload the image and you'll get the result decently fast. There's not a lot of options, obviously, but for pulling off that clean, Apple-promo-esque look, it's a helpful tool for those not quite handy with an editor. MirrorEffect.net is free to use, doesn't require a sign-up.