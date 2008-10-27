Minimalist Conky Setup Ported For Windows And Samurize

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Many readers were seriously impressed with the stylish, minimalist Conky setup we highlighted last week for Linux desktops. Just as many readers, however, wanted something similar for their Windows desktops running Samurize. In less than six hours, industrious commenter hyperhead had drafted the majority of that Conky setup's tools into a Samurize config file, and now he's offering it up for everyone. Read on for a shot of the Samurize setup in context and to grab the file for your own tweaking.

The Conky setup is available as a dialog-asking configuration file, or .SAM, at Hyperhead's TechButlers site. Download the file, make a backup of your default configuration, and double-click the .SAM to initialize it.

You'll be asked a few questions while it sets itself up—one or more about your network configuration, and one prompt to set up your POP (or, theoretically, IMAP) email account. I had trouble getting my Gmail account hooked in through POP, and I couldn't find an IMAP option, but I'm also a novice Samurize user who doesn't dig in very deep. The temperature sensors don't work at this point, as Hyperhead notes on his page, and on a Vista system, I needed to download and install the correct fonts from his site to get the proper left-hand icons. Doing so is pretty easy, though—just grab the package from its MediaFire home, and use an unzipping utility like 7-Zip to unpack first the .gz file, then the .tar file inside of it. Select all the fonts contained in the .tar, right-click and hit "Install."

Here's how Hyperhead's setup looks in his provided screenshot. If you've cobbled together your own modified version of this, or any similar Samurize setup, tell us about it in the comments.

Tricked out Samurize port of Conky theme [TechButlers.co.uk]

