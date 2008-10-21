Mimic Application Features For Best Spreadsheet Macro Performance

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

ExcelPerformance2.jpgIf you regularly work with complex macros and code spreadsheets for them, then you probably pride yourself on your ability to write neat pieces of code to solve problems like supporting. However, a post on the official Excel blog points out that in many cases, you can get better results by emulating how you would solve the problem manually in a specific spreadsheet, and then generalising that for use in your macro. Hit the post for full details and code samples.

Don't forget about the 'A' in 'VBA'! [Microsoft Excel Blog]

