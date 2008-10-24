Microsoft Office 2007 SP2 Expected Early 2009

Microsoft Office jockeys may be interested to know that the Office 2007 SP2 should be available sometime in the rather large window between February and April of next year. The update will include improved calendar reliability, Outlook, PowerPoint and Word performance, and a lot more. Let's hear what you'd like to see fixed in Office 2007 in the comments. [via Nirmal TV]
