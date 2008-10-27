MewSeek SoulSeek Client Now On iPhone 2.0

Jailbroken iPhone/iPod touch 2.0 only: The previously mentioned iSlsk peer-to-peer client is now available for iPhone 2.0. Now called MewSeek, the Soulseek client lets you download music from the P2P network directly to your device. The catch? You'll need the PwnPlayer app to listen to any of your downloads. Both of these apps are in early development; we haven't tried them firsthand at Lifehacker HQ, but the ReadWriteWeb blog reports that besides some bugginess here and there, they work as advertised. Windows and users, jailbreak your device using QuickPwn; Mac users can rock the jailbreak with PwnageTool. Then, MewSeek and PwnPlayer are free apps you can get via the Cydia installer.