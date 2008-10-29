MeetInBetweenUs Finds A Middle Ground Meeting Place



Web application MeetInBetweenUs takes the guess work out of locating a good place for two distance parties to meet. For a trial run I used it to see where Gina and I would meet between San Diego, CA and Kalamazoo, MI. We've covered two prior Google Maps midway point mashups, Mezzoman and Meetways. Interestingly, given that all three are working off the same Google Maps data, MeetInBetweenUs provided a slightly different meeting place as a middle ground between us. I'm not going to complain since the MeetInBetweenUs query put us meeting about 30 miles closer to me at Patrick Dugan's Coffee House, which according to their web site promises "velvety smooth cappuccinos." I'm in! Both Mezzoman and Meetways supplied the same four results when queried with "coffee" as a search term. MeetInBetweenUs lacks a query-based search for potential locations, but has a host of defaults like food, coffee shop, golf course, bar, hotel, etc. While you can't search for specific terms, searching for coffee shop in MeetInBetweenUs yielded more plentiful results than the other two meetup mashups. (And despite the US name, it manages reasonably with Australian addresses, albeit without the restaurant references.)