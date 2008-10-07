Meditate For Three Seconds To Look Better In Photos

The Photojojo photography site parcels out 10 tips for looking good in portraits, whether you're setting the timer and running or handing over your rig to another shooter. Along with choosing the right time of day (morning or late afternoon) and a vibrant background, the site recommends a trick I've heard from many news photographers taking portraits:

Ask the photographer to count to three before taking the picture. Close your eyes and breathe in. Then, just before the shutter clicks, breathe out, open your eyes and smile. Your face will look relaxed and your smile will be real.

Simple, but effective. Got your own shutter secrets for better portraits? Spill 'em in the comments. Photo by !!!! scogle.