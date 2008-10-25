Manage Files On Any Machine With MuCommander

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows/Mac/Linux: If you're not a fan of your system's tools for managing files on your computer, check out MuCommander. The free, open source download will run on nearly any operating system, including Windows, Mac OS X and your favourite flavor of Linux, and in 21 different languages. Drag and drop between two panes visually, or hack away in the command shell. It also supports most network file transfer protocols, such as FTP, and will even let you browse the contents of archives like ZIP and disk images like ISO without having to uncompress or mount them, respectively. Pictured is an image file viewed directly from an SFTP server — handy! MuCommander is a free download for all platforms.

    I wish people would read and digest and article before commenting. MuCommander is browser based and CROSS PLATFORM. We don't care how much you think Directory Opus/Xplorer2/Total Commander/legal pad and a photcopier is better, it's not browser based and so not CROSS PLATFORM. Sheesh.

    MuCommander has functional FTP unlike FreeCommander (admittedly a known issue in FC). It is a more than adequate rival for Total Commander. All it needs now is a powerful search feature ala Total Commander and ability to view pictures as thumbnails.

