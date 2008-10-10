Make Your Own R-Strap For Camera-Slinging Convenience

The R-Strap, a sling for DSLR cameras that hooks into the tripod socket, makes it easy to keep a camera slung low during idle moments, then quickly bring it up for shooting without scraping your neck or twisting the strap. The Photojojo site points out two DIY R-Strap how-tos that require just a few dollars of gear and not too much hardware work to get the same effect. Best of all, you can use nearly any strap you like, so if you've always felt comfortable with your laptop tote or guitar strap, you can get the same effect while shooting. Check out the original R-Strap in a video demonstration below.