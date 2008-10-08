Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Make Ubiquity More Ubiquitous

Software engineer and Lifehacker reader William Bartholomew loves previously mentioned Firefox extension Ubiquity, but would prefer it were a bit more... well, ubiquitous.

One of the biggest limitations I see is that its keyboard shortcut is only available from within Firefox; I really want to be able to invoke it from whatever application I'm currently using.

To address this issue, Bartholomew created a small program that creates a global shortcut that invokes Ubiquity no matter what application you're using. It's all written in a few lines of AutoHotkey, so keep reading for a closer look at the code, a link to download the executable, and a reminder of exactly what Ubiquity brings to your Firefox installation.

First, if you need a quick refresher on what Ubiquity can do for you, check out the screencast below:

In addition to the features shown in the video above, Ubiquity has also seen integration with popular to-do list manager Remember the Milk. Now let's take a look at how the AutoHotkey script works. (If you're not interested in the code, just grab the download here and be on your way.)

Now let's take a look at the code:

; Make ubiquity ubiquitous
#space:: ; Change shortcut if needed
FirefoxTitle = Mozilla Firefox
FirefoxPath = %programfiles%\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe
SetTitleMatchMode, 2
IfWinNotExist, %FirefoxTitle%
{
Run %FirefoxPath%
}
WinActivate, %FirefoxTitle%
WinWaitActive, %FirefoxTitle%
Send, ^{Space} ; Change shortcut if needed
return

As you can see, this works very similarly to TabsLock, the application that switches to or opens Chrome or Firefox whenever you tap you Caps Lock key. The difference: Instead of opening a new tab once Firefox is active, this script invokes Ubiquity.

If you wanted to change your keyboard shortcuts—whether you've set a different shortcut to invoke Ubiquity from Firefox or you'd prefer a different gloabl shortcut—you can do that directly in the script.

Ubiquitous Ubiquity Download Link
Making Ubiquity Ubiquitous [William Bartholomew]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles