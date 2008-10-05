Make Skype Calls With Fring On Your iPhone

iPhone 2.0 only: Free application Fring puts popular chat applications on your iPhone, including Skype—and the ability to make Skype voice over IP calls when your phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network. Fring puts all your chat buddies from AIM, MSN, Google Talk, Yahoo, ICQ, Twitter, and Skype on your iPhone, and lets you know who's online when. Chat your buddies whether you're connected via data or Wi-Fi, and make Skype calls (or Skype Out calls) when you're on a local network. Fring is a free download for iPhones running the 2.0 software.
Hello
I am a complete novice not just with computers but also with mobile phones. I just bought an unlocked iphone (first edition) and wanted to know if Fring was exactly the same as Skype, or are they two different programmes. Please advise.
Thanks