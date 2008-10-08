If you only use Excel to occasionally tote up the family budget, you probably don't appreciate how slowly it can run when dealing with massively large spreadsheets. The official Excel Blog looks at a common scenario — making a series of calculations on a very large number of rows — and examines which kind of macro will produce the quickest results. Turns out the obvious approach (moving through the data using an offset) is a lot less efficient than writing some slightly smarter code. Hit the post for the full details.
Make Excel Work Better With Large Data Ranges
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink