Make Excel Work Better With Large Data Ranges

If you only use Excel to occasionally tote up the family budget, you probably don't appreciate how slowly it can run when dealing with massively large spreadsheets. The official Excel Blog looks at a common scenario — making a series of calculations on a very large number of rows — and examines which kind of macro will produce the quickest results. Turns out the obvious approach (moving through the data using an offset) is a lot less efficient than writing some slightly smarter code. Hit the post for the full details.