Make A Steady Background Income From Selling Stock Work

Freelancer Collis Ta'eed makes about $US200 each month from work she mostly did years ago and hasn't touched. From putting his (admittedly clumsy) illustrations up for sale on stock photo sites, she steadies her freelance income and makes better use of her time between projects:

With the holiday season coming up, work usually slows down and it's a good time to do some side work to build for the future. So that years down the road you also are watching residual royalties accumulating every month.

Have you regularly sold work through stock media sites? How do you ensure your work gets actual use? Tell us what works and what doesn't in the comments.

How I Make $2,000 Every Year Without Doing Very Much [Freelance Switch]

Comments

  • Dave Guest

    The wife and I do this and make around 1500 a month. Very good way to supplement income.

    0

