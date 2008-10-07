'Mail Goggles' Prevents Regrettable Late-Night Email

A new Gmail Labs feature dubbed "Mail Goggles" has Gmail ask you a series of math problems before allowing you to send out emails late on certain nights—like, say, those nights when you're artificially motivated to tell your boss/significant other/frenemy just what the deal is. You can adjust the bewitching hours and difficulty of the math problems in your general settings. [via Official Gmail Blog]
Er, what's stopping you from just disabling the feature at that time of drunkeness and then sending the email?