Mac Security Update Out Today

Hit up the old Software Update on your Mac today, because Apple's posted a Security Update to Leopard 10.5.5 that includes vulnerability plugs and bug fixes; the direct download is available here.
I've tried to install this update 3 times over the weeks since it's been released, but it just stays on the configuring install bar for up to 24hrs before I give up & turn the computer off. Anyone else reporting this problem ?