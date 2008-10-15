List Your Car For Sale Free At CARbarter

If you need to sell your car in a hurry and don't want to spend a fortune on advertising, a free listing at CARbarter might be just the ticket. While the site has paid-for options, a basic ad including a photo is free of charge. The volume of vehicles on the site isn't huge (less than 30 when I checked), but as a free option it's hardly a risky move to try a listing. Got any other online tricks for buying or selling cars online? Rev into the comments and share your thoughts.