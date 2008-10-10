Linux.conf.au Announces Keynote Schedule

The decisions on content have been made, and now the keynote schedule for Linux.conf.au, due to take place in Hobart in January 2009, has been announced. Keynote presenters this time around will include Wikia co-founder Angela Beesley, Sun Microsystems chief open source officer Simon Phipps, and author Tom Limoncelli. I'll be there; if you're keen on Linux, you should be there too.