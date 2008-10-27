Learn To Meditate While Doing Household Chores

Finding life overwhelming? The Rebel Zen blog suggests an unusual approach: focusing totally on housework tasks as a form of meditation, thus satisfying your need for mental relaxation and a half-tidy dwelling simultaneously. As the blog notes:

Remembering that the idea is to remain focused on your task as much as possible, this process will be easy if you are enjoying what you are doing, or if it requires a lot of concentration. It may prove more challenging if the job you are doing is dull, repetitive and, in itself, not challenging, but the benefits for practising this "moving meditation" are plentiful.

