Windows/Mac/Linux: Previously mentioned Firefox extension and Internet Explorer plugin LastPass has updated, adding an automatic form filler to help you save more time filling out forms on the web. We've been on a bit of a password syncing kick lately, what with Foxmarks adding support for password syncing and our own guide to syncing passwords with Dropbox, but LastPass' seamless browser integration for syncing both passwords and forms could attract a lot of people. After all, these useful features earned LastPass its honorable mention in our Hive Five Best Password Managers less than a week after we covered it. LastPass is a free download, works anywhere Firefox and IE do.
LastPass Adds Form Filler, Syncs Form Profiles And Passwords
