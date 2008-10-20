Last Week's Best Posts

Kick off your Lifehacker Monday by making sure you didn't miss any of the biggest posts from last week:
"Mobile broadband services — using 3G spectrum to deliver the Internet to your PC or notebook — are getting more popular, with almost a million Australians already using them. Whether you want to use them at home, in a hotel room or even in a train, there's a wide range of plans to choose from, and recent price changes from Optus, Telstra, 3 and Vodafone have further muddied the waters."
"Freelancer Collis Ta'eed makes about $US200 each month from work he mostly did years ago and hasn't touched."
"Free utility Norton User Account Control replaces Vista's default UAC with a more user-friendly and more secure UAC."
"Telstra is about to shift most of its BigPond support centre to the Philippines, and is adding a interactive voice recognition (IVR) troubleshooting system you have to navigate before reaching a real person."
"Apple's MacBook event has just come to an end, leaving Apple enthusiasts with a handful of—surprise!—new MacBooks."
"Mozilla has just pushed out Firefox 3.1 Beta 1 to their servers, marking the first major step toward the official 3.1 release."
"If you need to sell your car in a hurry and don't want to spend a fortune on advertising, a free listing at CARbarter might be just the ticket."
"Give the new Firefox 3.1 beta a test drive without compromising your stable 3.0 installation with the portable version."
"Food writers at the L.A. Times deflate the hype on popular kitchen items and recommend the stuff you really do need."
"Free streaming media capture tool TubeMaster is a great all-in-one solution for grabbing and converting audio and video from nearly any web site that can stream it to you."
"Popular bookmark-syncing Firefox extension Foxmarks has expanded to support password syncing between your browsers."
"Free application MKN TaskExplorer is a Windows Task Manager replacement packed with options, system information, and pretty graphs."
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink