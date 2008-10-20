Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Last Week's Best Posts

ThumbsUp2010.jpg Kick off your Lifehacker Monday by making sure you didn't miss any of the biggest posts from last week:

  • Finding The Best 3G Mobile Broadband Deal
    "Mobile broadband services — using 3G spectrum to deliver the Internet to your PC or notebook — are getting more popular, with almost a million Australians already using them. Whether you want to use them at home, in a hotel room or even in a train, there's a wide range of plans to choose from, and recent price changes from Optus, Telstra, 3 and Vodafone have further muddied the waters."
  • Make A Steady Background Income From Selling Stock Work
    "Freelancer Collis Ta'eed makes about $US200 each month from work he mostly did years ago and hasn't touched."
  • Norton User Account Control Makes UAC Less Annoying (Windows Vista)
    "Free utility Norton User Account Control replaces Vista's default UAC with a more user-friendly and more secure UAC."
  • Telstra Automates Big Pond Support Line
    "Telstra is about to shift most of its BigPond support centre to the Philippines, and is adding a interactive voice recognition (IVR) troubleshooting system you have to navigate before reaching a real person."
  • New MacBooks Stronger, Drop Mouse Buttons, Add Multi-Touch
    "Apple's MacBook event has just come to an end, leaving Apple enthusiasts with a handful of—surprise!—new MacBooks."
  • Firefox 3.1 Beta 1 Now Available For Download, First Look (All platforms)
    "Mozilla has just pushed out Firefox 3.1 Beta 1 to their servers, marking the first major step toward the official 3.1 release."
  • List Your Car For Sale Free At CARbarter
    "If you need to sell your car in a hurry and don't want to spend a fortune on advertising, a free listing at CARbarter might be just the ticket."
  • Mozilla Firefox 3.1 Beta Portable Edition Released (Windows)
    "Give the new Firefox 3.1 beta a test drive without compromising your stable 3.0 installation with the portable version."
  • Kitchen Essentials You Need (And Don't)
    "Food writers at the L.A. Times deflate the hype on popular kitchen items and recommend the stuff you really do need."
  • TubeMaster Plus Grabs Video Or Audio From Nearly Any Site (Windows)
    "Free streaming media capture tool TubeMaster is a great all-in-one solution for grabbing and converting audio and video from nearly any web site that can stream it to you."
  • Foxmarks Updates, Adds Password Syncing (Firefox)
    "Popular bookmark-syncing Firefox extension Foxmarks has expanded to support password syncing between your browsers."
  • TaskExplorer Is Attractive, Powerful Task Manager (Windows)
    "Free application MKN TaskExplorer is a Windows Task Manager replacement packed with options, system information, and pretty graphs."

    • Comments

    Be the first to comment on this story!

    Log In
    Sign Up
    Guest Access

    Trending Stories Right Now

    amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

    Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

    New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
    25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

    Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

    New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

    Latest Deals

    Streaming News

    Trending Articles