Last Week's Best Posts

Kick off your Lifehacker Monday by making sure you didn't miss any of the biggest posts from last week:
- Why Microsoft Should Fix Its Error Messages In Windows 7
"Much of the discussion around Windows 7 has centred around how the interface will change and what features will be removed. But there's another area Microsoft could improve — the often cryptic and unhelpful error messages Windows produces — and it doesn't need a brand-new development team to do it."
- Top 10 Easy Ways To Look Sharp
"Coming across as an unkempt schlub won't do anything good for your career, your social life, or your luck with that cute guy or gal from marketing."
- Six Slick Windows Themes to Dress Up Your Desktop (Windows)
"While fiddling with the look and feel of your computer desktop isn't technically productive, making your workspace something you're proud of and happy to look at makes you more likely to want to get things done."
- Can You Access Your Bank On Your Mobile Browser?
"Our recent discussion of mobile banking sites for the iPhone highlighted the fact that many people can't access their banking applications on their mobile device, whatever flavour."
- Clean Your Workspace—And Keep It That Way
"Whether your workspace is miles from your home or right there amongst your books and Battlestar Galactica figurines, it probably has something in common with at least a few other readers' (and my own)—the ability to attract clutter and make important documents and objects hard to find."
- Make Skype Calls with Fring on Your iPhone (iPhone)
"Free application Fring puts popular chat applications on your iPhone, including Skype—and the ability to make Skype voice over IP calls when your phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network."
- Instant Eyedropper Identifies Pixel Colours For Faster Design (Windows)
"Instant Eyedropper is a simple system tray tool that can identify the colour of any pixel on screen — a useful trick if you're designing a web site or performing other graphics-related tasks."
- First Look at Ubuntu 8.10 "Intrepid Ibex" Beta
"The next version of Ubuntu's free Linux operating system, dubbed "Intrepid Ibex," is due out Oct. 30, but the beta release is up for grabs."
"Picasa, Google's photo management tool, has quietly announced a new beta that adds basic movie editing, fuller syncing to Web Albums, and many other features and changes."
"Popular Firefox extension Tab Mix Plus has finally released an update supporting Firefox 3, meaning that the tabbed browsing enhancements you'd come to know and love with TMP in Firefox 2 are now ready for your updated Firefox install."
"Firefox extension Geode adds experimental geolocation features to your browser."
"Popular web browser Opera just pushed out a new stable release featuring overall speed improvements, several cool feature updates, and a laundry list of bug fixes."
"Free application inSSIDer scans networks within reach of your computer's Wi-Fi antenna, tracks signal strength over time, and determines their security settings (including whether or not they're password-protected)."
