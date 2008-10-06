Last Week's Best Posts

Kick off your Lifehacker Monday by making sure you didn't miss any of the biggest posts from last week:
- How To Kill The Twitter Election2008 Topic Bar
"Twitter has recently added a Election 2008 topic bar covering key tweet topics around the forthcoming US presidential election to the top of the site."
- Breathe New Life Into Your Aging MP3 Player With Rockbox
"Since the birth of the iPod in 2001, Apple has released generation after generation of new iPods packed with exciting feature updates."
- Google Toolbar 5 Released For Firefox (Firefox)
"Frankly, we're not so big on browser toolbars around here, but if you're a dedicated Google Apps, Gmail, YouTube, Maps, Bookmarks, and Notebook user, the Google Toolbar looks really useful."
- Best Ways To Find Cheap Accommodation Online
"It's undeniable that the advent of the Internet has made it easier than ever to locate accommodation no matter where you're travelling, but getting a decent deal requires more than just typing "place name hotel" into Google and clicking on the first link that comes up."
- Persuade People with Subconscious Techniques
"The power of persuasion can get you far in this world, even if you're not in sales, and a few simple communication techniques can go a long way to get someone to agree with you."
- Second Skype 4.0 Beta Shrinks Screen, Adds Notifications
"When Skype rolled out its first beta 4.0 release back in June, its enhanced video chat and managed conversation features came at a cost: a screen-filling app which wasn't necessarily helpful on ultra-portable devices and in which it was easy to lose notifications of chat messages."
- TagScanner Renames And Tags Your Digital Music (Windows)
"Rename the thousands of MP3 files in your digital music library and add or edit tags, lyrics, and album art in one fell swoop with free utility TagScanner."
- VLC 0.9 Revamps Interface, Playlist Features (All)
"VLC 0.9.3, the bug-fixed, updated version of our favourite cross-platform, hardly-ever-fails media player, is available for download."
- Top Draw Generates Eye-Catching Wallpaper (Mac)
"Today Google releases Top Draw, a nifty image generation application that rotates its creations on your desktop."
- Firefox Universal Uploader Is Like An FTP Client For Popular Web Sites (Firefox)
"The Firefox Universal Uploader extension (aka fireuploader) uploads and downloads files to and from popular web sites through a simple dual-pane interface."
- iTuny Adds iTunes Controls To Launchy (Windows)
"iTuny is a free plug-in for popular application launcher Launchy that controls music playback and so much more."
- WiseStamp Adds HTML Signatures To Your Webmail Service (Firefox)
"The WiseStamp beta Firefox add-on edits, saves, and applies rich HTML signatures to your web-based email accounts, including Gmail, Yahoo Mail, Hotmail, and AOL mail."
- Tweak Your Windows Theme With Vista Visual Master (Windows)
"Those Windows Vista users who just can't commit to patching, finding and copying themes might find comfort in Vista Visual Master, a free, all-in-one tool for opening up your Vista system to themes, downloading and installing them, and tweaking tons of other graphical elements, including icons, your log-on picture, boot screen, and more."
