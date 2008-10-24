Laid Off From A Tech Job? Get Into Open Source

CNET's Webware blog lists 14 things to do after being laid off from a tech gig. Number one on the list? Get involved in an open-source software project, coding or otherwise, because they're "filled with people who are also connected to companies that pay their engineers." Laid off recently? Tell us how you've been coping, and moving on, in the comments.
