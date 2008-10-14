Kosmix Delivers 'Haystack' Searches

Kosmix, a technically-in-alpha search engine, doesn't focus on driving you straight to the most accurate results for a search term. In other words (specifically their mission statement) Kosmix aims to help users whose goal is "not so much to find a specific needle as to explore the entire haystack." Results pages include Wikipedia links, blog posts, reviews, Flickr and other image databases, and many more links. If you're digging into something new, or just want to see more of what's being said about something, Kosmix might be a nice forest to wander into, rather than singling out a specific tree.