Kitchen Essentials You Need (And Don't)

Food writers at the L.A. Times deflate the hype on popular kitchen items and recommend the stuff you really do need. Mortar and pestle, a good corkscrew, and an instant-read thermometer? Yes. But according to the article, skip on the fondue set, crepe pan, and mini food processor. Here's the whole list of kitchen essentials and items you can pass by.
