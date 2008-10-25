Keep Your Laptop Safe When Travelling

Tech blogger Chris Pirillo offers 10 practical tips for keeping your notebook safe on the road. His tips run the gamut from the very simple (pad your case) to the more technical (set a BIOS password), so it's a great checklist to rundown to make sure you're doing everything you can. In general the post covers broad tips for keeping your laptop safe, but if theft protection is more specifically your concern, check out our guide to setting up a laptop security system.